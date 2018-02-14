Dreary but mild through the end of the week

This afternoon will feature clouds mixed with some sunshine. It will be on the milder side with temperatures reaching into the middle 40's. It will be dry with no weather issues if you are headed out for Valentine's Day dinner. It will be dry and cool this evening with temps near 40.

A few rain showers will move in after midnight along with some patchy fog as disturbance passes south of western Mass. It will become even milder tomorrow with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 50s! We stay mainly cloudy but most of the day will be dry.

A cold front will approach western Mass. Friday morning. Out ahead of the front showers or a period of rain will move through making for a wet but rather mild Friday morning commute. Temperatures will reach back into the 50's during the morning before the front slides through western Mass. In the afternoon skies will clear, temps will fall through the 40's and the wind will pick up as colder air rushes in.

It will be cold Friday night with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s by Saturday morning with a pesky breeze. It will certainly feel more like February. Sunshine will return Saturday but high temperatures stay in the lower and middle 30s.

Meanwhile, a wave of low pressure will develop along the cold front that will settle to our south. This area of low pressure will pass south of New England and out-to-sea by Sunday morning. However, this storm may pass close enough to us to bring a period of snow to the area. If it does we can expect snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's a fast move system so it will be in and out quickly. How much will be determined by how close... It's still to early to say but certainly has potential. Either way, skies clear Sunday afternoon and temperatures warm up again next week. Overall we are in a milder pattern.