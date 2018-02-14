Mild Valentine's Day

It's a mostly cloudy morning with temperatures in the 20's and lower 30's. Clouds will decrease this afternoon as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 40's.

It will be dry with no weather worries if you are headed out for Valentine's Day, we are looking dry and cool with temps near 40. Clouds will increase later tonight with a few rain showers possible early tomorrow morning along with some patchy fog as an upper level disturbance pushes through. It will turn milder tomorrow with temperatures reaching into the middle 50s at least! We stay mainly cloudy but most of the day will be dry.

A cold front is on the way for late Thursday night and will bring a steadier rain to western Mass. into Friday morning and temps stay well above freezing. Temps will reach near 50 by late morning then skies will clear, temps will fall through the 40's and the wind will pick up as colder air rushes in.

It will be cold Friday night with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s by Saturday morning with a pesky breeze. It will certainly feel more like February. Sunshine will return Saturday but high temps stay in the lower and middle 30s. So it will feel a lot more like February. A wave of low pressure will develop and passing to our south Saturday night into Sunday morning and will need to be watched closely. Whether we see any snow from this system or not it will be gone quickly Sunday and the milder pattern returns for next week.