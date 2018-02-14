Car crashes into Westfield home

Police have responded after a car reportedly crashed into a Westfield home.
Westfield Police tell Western Mass News that that crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday at a home on King Street.
No injuries have been reported.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
