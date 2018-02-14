Close call in Westfield after car crashes near home - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Close call in Westfield after car crashes near home

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
By Naomi Wilson
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Westfield police responded after a car reportedly crashed into a King Street home this morning.

The accident occurred around 8:25 a.m. involving a Chrysler Sebring.

Sgt. Jeffrey Baillargeon told Western Mass News that the car did not actually hit the home but crashed into a tree. The tree took down a utility wire which then knocked the satellite dish off of the home.

A building inspector was not called to assess any damages caused by the accident.

There were no reported injuries.

Police report that a citation was issued.

