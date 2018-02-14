Close call in Westfield after car crashes near home

Westfield police responded after a car reportedly crashed into a King Street home this morning.
The accident occurred around 8:25 a.m. involving a Chrysler Sebring.
Sgt. Jeffrey Baillargeon told Western Mass News that the car did not actually hit the home but crashed into a tree. The tree took down a utility wire which then knocked the satellite dish off of the home.
A building inspector was not called to assess any damages caused by the accident.
There were no reported injuries.
Police report that a citation was issued.
