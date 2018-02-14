Three Springfield men arrested following dispute over money - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Three Springfield men arrested following dispute over money

[L-R] Hanson Adjei, Abdullahi Issak, and Mohamed Liban (Photos provided by Springfield Police)
Three men are under arrest following what police described as a dispute over money between known parties.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a victim's Albert Avenue home had been broken into and the victim had been assaulted three times in four days - on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, police arrested 25-year-old Hanson Adjei of Springfield on a warrant.  

"Adjei and others were involved in a breaking and entering on Saturday and a home invasion on Sunday," Walsh added.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, two other people went to that same home and, during a struggle, assaulted the victim with a knife and bat.

The suspects then fled the area in a car after the the victim received minor cuts to his hand.

About an hour later, officers pulled over that car after spotting it on Dickinson Street.  Police arrested 21-year-old Abdullahi Issak and 19-year-old Mohammed Liban, both of Springfield.

Adjei is facing charges with home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of malicious damage over $250, two counts of assault and battery to collect a loan, breaking and entering into a building in the daytime, and extortion by threat of injury.

Issak and Liban are charged with felony breaking and entering into a building in the daytime, two counts of assault and battery to collect a loan, two counts of malicious destruction of property over $250, extortion by threat of injury, four counts of home invasion, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of larceny over $250.

Issak is also facing charges of furnishing a false name and a straight warrant for malicious damage to a motor vehicle, while Lidan is facing an additional charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

