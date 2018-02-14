Boston radio station to halt broadcasts for 'sensitivity training'

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston sports radio station facing criticism for the offensive nature of its shows says it will suspend all live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training."

WEEI announced Wednesday that live programs will halt from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday while the staff participates in the mandatory, all-day training.

It comes after host Christian Fauria impersonated prominent sport agent Don Yee on air using a stereotyped Asian accent last Friday. Yee represents athletes including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. He is of Chinese descent but was born in Sacramento, California.

Fauria, a former Patriots tight end, was suspended for five days and has since apologized. But The Boston Globe reports at least five advertisers have terminated or suspended commercial buys as a result of the incident.

