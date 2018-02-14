Lia Surprise Squad surprises couples with Valentine's Day gifts

You can't put a price on love...unless it's Valentine's Day.

Love is in the air for Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, so we're making shoppers holiday a little sweeter

Our arrows were up at the Holyoke Mall, aiming for more last-minute shoppers.

"My wife wanted a Pandora necklace, so I decided to come in here," said Brett Gauger of Southampton.

Gauger was in search of a message sweeter than that of a candy-heart

"She likes earrings, necklaces, but I haven't bought her any jewelry in awhile," Gauger added.

That's when the Surprise Squad surprised Gauger with $100 towards anything he wanted to pick out for his wife.

Gauger's pick: a Pandora necklace for his sweetheart of 15 years.

"I love you Sarah, Happy Valentine's Day! I love everything about her," Gauger said.

Thinking outside the candy box, Arianna Wilson told Western Mass News she wants to go out and enjoy a nice dinner.

"I'm not an expensive person, I don't have expensive taste, I'm not extravagant, so just a nice outfit for himself and myself would be beautiful," Wilson said.

The Surprise Squad then surprised Wilson with $100 to H&M.

Our next valentine was Amanda Fredette. She's forgoing the flowers, candy, and cards and looking for a fragrance her valentine will adore.

Cupid struck again for these love birds celebrating ten years together

"[Are you less stressed now that you're good to go?] I actually am you guys helped me out a lot. I usually think about the kids and he's usually last after them and it helped a lot," Fredette said.

Smitten for his girlfriend of three years, Eddy Camacho is searching for the perfect present.

"I'm shopping for my girlfriend, get her some stuff for Valentine's Day...big bear, roses, some chocolate, some jewelry or something," Camacho said.

He went with a new wardrobe for his sweetie to show off on Valentine's Day.

"Thank you Surprise Squad"

