Summer camp registration kicks off in W.Mass

Spring is just over a month away, but local city and town recreation departments are already looking ahead to summer.

Summer camps in western Massachusetts are very popular, and getting kids in can be next to impossible.

Local recreation departments told Western Mass News they're opening sign ups as early as this week in hopes that parents plan ahead.

Summer programs, like the popular Pine Knoll Camp in East Longmeadow fill up quickly.

East Longmeadow's Recreational Director Donna Prather said she recommends that parents should register their children now.

"This year we are not taking walk-ins on Monday mornings, you will need to pre-register," Prather said.



Summer registration in East Longmeadow and at several other towns Western Mass News checked in with will be available as early as this week.



"It's time to start thinking about it. Start thinking about when you want to take those family vacations so then you can the kids in summer camp," Prather noted.



If you haven't signed your kids up for spring sports yet, the clock is ticking.



"We're still taking registration some of them are still under the early bird prices and some are going to the full prices," she explained.



The sign-up deadline for many spring programs is March 1.

Over in Longmeadow, Chicopee and several other recreational departments said they hope to be up and running with summer registration by the end of the month.

