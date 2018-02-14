Valentine's Day can trigger depression and anxiety for some

For some, Valentine's Day is a day of celebrating their loved ones, but for others, the day can trigger depression and anxiety.

If Valentine's Day has you scrolling through your social media pages feeling a little left out, that's normal.

"I see a lot of people posting what they got for Valentine's Day, what they're doing for Valentine's," said Hampden resident Debbie Cusson.



For others its less about the likes, and more about the love.



"There are some things in life that are private that you share between each other," said Wilbraham resident Frank Ludwig.



Audra Winn, a mental health professional told Western Mass News that jealousy, loneliness, sadness, are all of the emotions people can feel when they are overwhelmed with pictures of perfect hearts and flowers.



"It's really commercialized and sensationalized in some way to into this my love is better than your love kind of thing," said Winn.



She said it's good to step away from social media for the day if its something you know may upset you.



Whether you're in a monogamous relationship or not, Winn suggests celebrating the day of love with friends and family.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.