Mayor: Fireworks will go on despite Riverfront Park renovations

The city of Springfield is planning a major upgrade to its Riverfront Park.

The park will be closed for several months including the July 4 holiday when the city puts on its annual fireworks display.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the park will receive a "major facelift", and some were wondering if that would jeopardize this year's 4th of Jule fireworks.

"Right now, some exciting things will occur on the Riverfront for the 9/11 memorial to the reconstruction of the Riverfront to make it more active," said Sarno.

The multi-million dollar project includes local, and state funds as well as money from MGM which is building a nearby $950 million casino.

Riverfront Park reportedly will be closed this Spring and remain closed through the summer.

Mayor Sarno made it clear to Western Mass News that there will be fireworks this July 4th in Springfield although he couldn’t guarantee at this point if they’ll be held in the Riverfront Park area.

"The show will go on. My city staff and department heads work very well with the spirit of Springfield so whether a site is obtained there or an alternative site for viewing the show will go on and the fireworks will go forward," said Sarno.

Since speaking with the Mayor, Western Mass News has reached out to the Spirit of Springfield and have not heard back about where the fireworks will be held.

