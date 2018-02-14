Local businesses work to prevent spreading the flu

The news that Massachusetts has recorded its first flu-related death of a 6-year-old girl, is rippling through the state.

It has parents on high alert, and even businesses where children play are taking extra precautions as well

The flu this year has hit Massachusetts hard



The concern has now heightened across the state with the confirmed flu-related death of 6 year-old Delilah Lovelace of Haverhill.



Places like Daisy Doo’s and Dudes in Wilbraham that host birthday parties and young kids every day have seen first hand how bad the flu is hitting families.



"Its been lots of sicknesses, flu, last minute cancellations of oh he's throwing up or she has the flu," said Daisy Doo's and Dudes Owner, Samantha Macero.



Macero said it's something that they’ve had to change the way they do business.



"We have a cancellation policy but with all this flu going around we have an understanding," she added.



Macero told Western Mass News business has been hurting.



Daisy Doo's and Dudes keeps the food area separate from the party area at their shop, and they are very careful to clean and sanitize any toys the kids play with.



State Officials want to remind everyone that its not too late to get your flu shot.

