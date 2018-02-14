Woman hit by vehicle in Springfield seriously injured

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night, according to police.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News the accident occurred at the intersection of Gifford Street and Harkness Avenue around 6:41 p.m.

Walsh noted the driver of that vehicle has not been cited. The accident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

When our crew arrived to the scene police had the entire section blocked off. No word if that area has been reopened.

