Man charged in connection to fatal accident ordered to reveal cell phone passcode to police

The investigation into a 2017 fatal accident in Belchertown that claimed the life of a well-known Amherst resident continues.

19-year-old Ryan Fellion, the suspect charged in connection to the fatal accident was ordered to reveal his cell phone passcode to police in order for the investigation to move forward.

Larry Kelley of Amherst died as a result of the two-car accident on Route 9 in Belchertown on February 17.

Kelley was 62-years-old and widely known in the Amherst community for his blog titled 'Only in the republic of Amherst'.

Mary Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern D.A.'s Office told Western Mass News police took custody of Fellion's cell phone but were unable to access the cellphone due to the passcode.

Fellion has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and related charges in connection with the fatal crash.

Carey said the judge ruled that Fellion must give his cell phone passcode to Massachusetts State Police investigators so that they can complete a search warrant on his cell phone.

Fellion is expected to be back in Eastern Hampshire District Court on February 16 for a pre-trial hearing.

