A little rain tonight followed by a little snow this weekend

Clouds and fog have been persistent today, which kept temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We remain mild tonight with lows only falling into the lower and middle 40s as showers move in ahead of a cold front.

Rain will fall during the overnight hours through the early morning commute Friday. A tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain is possible over this time with more expected closer to the coast. After a cold front comes through, we won’t see a lot of dramatic changes right away. Clouds linger into the afternoon and temps hit near 50. We turn breezy with winds out of the northwest gusting to 30 mph in the valley and 40mph in the hill towns. Colder air will move in late and by 8pm, many will be nearing freezing.

A cold, dry start to our weekend with wake-up temps in the teens to low 20s Saturday morning. We will see sunshine to start the day, but high clouds increase ahead of approaching low pressure. Expect seasonable temps with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Low pressure will move in from the southwest Saturday night and push off the mid-Atlantic coast. As the low passes to our south and intensifies, it will bring a quick swath of snow to southern New England. Depending on the track, we could see a few to several inches of snow in about a 6-hour window from Saturday night to dawn Sunday. Sunshine will come out midday Sunday and temps return to the 40s-likely melting a lot of the snow.

We are chilly and dry Sunday night and Monday, but clouds move back in Monday afternoon and showers are possible again Monday night as yet another warm front approaches. We again start warming back up and Tuesday high temps could very well climb into the 60s. Wednesday is looking like it may be warm as well, but colder air will be lingering just to our north-so a close call. A few showers and patchy clouds will stick around during this time, then a cold front will finally move south with showers for Wednesday night, then cooler temps for Thursday.