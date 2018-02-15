Balmy end to the week with a brief return to winter this weekend

It's a cloudy cool start with damp roads and a few icy spots possible. Most surfaces are just damp but be careful just in case. We had some spotty showers overnight and now we have lots of leftover low clouds and some patchy fog.

However, today will be mild, but mainly cloudy with a few bright spots here and there. Temperatures will reach into the middle 50s for most of the valley though and we keep a southwesterly breeze throughout the day. A spot shower is possible today but most remain dry. A cold front will bring a better chance for rain tonight through tomorrow morning. Rain looks to be spotty and on the light side.

Tomorrow begins damp and mild with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s by the early afternoon. Showers end and winds increase behind a cold front, drying things out. Colder air will roll in on the gusty northwest breeze and temperatures will be down to around freezing by 7pm, then teens by Saturday morning. Wind chills will likely fall into the lower teens at times thanks to the continued breeze.

High pressure builds in Saturday, bringing more sunshine and a lighter breeze-but we stay chilly with highs in the 30s. Our forecast gets very uncertain by Saturday night. An area of low pressure will develop and slide to the Eastern seaboard then slide south of New England by Sunday morning. We will be on the northern edge of this system and with cold air in place this could bring us a period of snow late night into Sunday. This system will be fast moving and the exact track is still in question so how much we get is also still uncertain. The best estimate looks to be a couple of inches with more across southeastern Mass. and Rhode Island. Either way the sun will be back out by late Sunday morning and temperatures will be into the 40's by the afternoon.

Get ready for more warmth! A ridge in the Southeast will start warming us back up again next week with highs in the 40s Monday, 50s Tuesday and possibly 60s Wednesday. A few showers look to be around as well, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning.