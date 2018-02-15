Health benefits of apple cider vinegar

It's been around for ages and it’s becoming the apple of everyone’s eye - trending on social media as an agent for weight loss.

People across the country have been drinking apple cider vinegar shots for their benefits, but does it work?

Dr. Ransom Morin, owner and founder of Virtruvian Wellness, told Western Mass News, “There's some chemicals, acidic acid, which research shows that it can help not increase adipose tissue in the body and create a sense of fullness so you don't eat as much.”

It could even help reduce fat production.

“There's properties that help it to not store as much fat in the body,” Morin said.

But that’s not all. Apple cider vinegar can even help boost your immune system.

“It does increase your gut health and your immune system resides 85% in your gut,” Morin told us, which is why drinking the vinegar helps break down foods for better digestion, giving the body more energy.

“We need acid. Our stomach is very acidic and we need that acid to help break down our macro and micro nutrients.”

We spoke with CrossFit trainer, Justin Burchell, who drinks it daily.

“If I took it more than once a day it was really starting to upset my stomach so I take one tablespoon once a day in the morning,” said Burchell.

Burchell takes it after eating because he found that if he has it before, he gets heartburn. It helps him live an active lifestyle.

“I'm up at 4 a.m. to coach and then I'm going until 5 p.m. between coaching and athletics so it helps to wake me up in the morning and it definitely helps my digestion,” Burchell said.

However, don’t over consume it – large doses could cause problems.

“With anything that's so acidic it can cause upset stomach and can cause some burning,” said Morin.

Burchell agrees. “The high level of acid can eat away at the enamel if you eat it alone so I make sure I have something to dull it down,” said Burchell.

Morin recommends mixing one or two tablespoons with water once a day.

“Anyone that has digestive issues or problem breaking your food down and not having energy - breaking food down is when we get our energy, so anyone could try it and benefit from it,” said Morin.

And be prepared – the taste is acquired.

