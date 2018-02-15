Springfield man to face charges following South Hadley shooting

A Springfield man is facing several charges following a shooting earlier this month.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that a arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Omega Walker of Springfield.
That warrant charges Walker with the following:
The charges stem from what has been described as a "non-fatal" shooting on February 4 outside Anthony's in South Hadley.
Carey noted that Walker is currently in custody in Hampden County on other charges
A date for Walker's arraignment has not yet been set.
