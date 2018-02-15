Springfield man to face charges following South Hadley shooting - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield man to face charges following South Hadley shooting

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
A Springfield man is facing several charges following a shooting earlier this month.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that a arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Omega Walker of Springfield.

That warrant charges Walker with the following:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault and battery by discharging a firearm
  • Firearm used in a felony
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Conspiracy
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

The charges stem from what has been described as a "non-fatal" shooting on February 4 outside Anthony's in South Hadley.  

Carey noted that Walker is currently in custody in Hampden County on other charges

A date for Walker's arraignment has not yet been set.

