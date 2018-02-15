Driver arraigned on charges related to 2017 deadly crash in Ware

A Gilbertville man has appeared before a judge on charges related to a deadly crash last summer.
James Avila Jr., 48, was arraigned this morning in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide.
Investigators said that on July 20, 2017, Avila was behind the wheel of a garbage truck when he allegedly lost control of the truck along Church Street in Ware.
The truck then left the road and fatally hit 62-year-old Stephen Peters of Hardwick, who was working in a yard.
Avila was released on personal recognizance with conditions including that he not operate a motor vehicle, not leave the state without permission of probation, and surrender his passport to probation.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 13.
