Driver arraigned on charges related to 2017 deadly crash in Ware

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
A Gilbertville man has appeared before a judge on charges related to a deadly crash last summer.

James Avila Jr., 48, was arraigned this morning in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Investigators said that on July 20, 2017, Avila was behind the wheel of a garbage truck when he allegedly lost control of the truck along Church Street in Ware.

The truck then left the road and fatally hit 62-year-old Stephen Peters of Hardwick, who was working in a yard.

Avila was released on personal recognizance with conditions including that he not operate a motor vehicle, not leave the state without permission of probation, and surrender his passport to probation.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 13.

