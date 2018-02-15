Crash closes part of the Mass. Pike in Palmer

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of the Mass. Turnpike.

Mass. State Police said that emergency crews are currently on-scene of that crash, which involves a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, along the eastbound side of the Pike in Palmer.

Serious injuries have been reported.

All lanes eastbound are currently closed.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.