Warren woman killed in crash on Mass Pike in Palmer

State Police said a 52-year-old Warren woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Warren woman, who has not been identified, was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer at a high rate of speed on the eastbound side of the highway when she drove into the breakdown lane and struck a guardrail.

According to State Police, the trailblazer bounced off the guardrail and into the side of the tractor trailer, rolled over, ejected the woman out of the trailblazer, and stopped while on its roof and in the right and breakdown lanes.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed and blocked the left lane.

"All lanes were closed for 45 minutes, at that time the breakdown lane was opened for travel. The two travel lanes were closed for 6 1/2 hours," State Police wrote in a press release.

State Police said the woman was transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity is not being released until her family has been notified.

The highway has been reopened and the crash remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.