City of Westfield files lawsuit against 3 firefighting foam manufacturers

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan announced on Thursday the city has field a lawsuit against three firefighting foam manufacturers.

According to Mayor Sullivan, the aqueous film forming foam, also known as firefighting foam, was used for decades for firefighting training at Barnes Air National Guard Base and the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.

As a result, water from two wells in Westfield that are near the base were found to have exceeded the federal advisory levels for the chemicals in the firefighting foam. He noted those wells have not been in service since December 2015.

Firefighting foam was deemed a "health hazard" by the EPA. An investigation by Western Mass News revealed that wells #7 and #8, which are located a mile away from Barnes were the wells that were contaminated with the firefighting foam.

[READ MORE: Westfield wells still offline as residents want blood tested]

"According to the complaint, the defendant manufacturers knew or should have known that the chemicals are persistent when released into the environment and harmful," Mayor Sullivan wrote.

Mayor Sullivan said the city filed suit against 3M Company, Chemguard Inc. and Tyco Fire Products L.P.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.