Agawam school officials and parents react to Florida shooting

Often at times we hear the expression, "say something if you see something," and after another school shooting that message is being sounded again across the country.

The suspect in Wednesday's shooting has been described as a troubled teenager, and reportedly threatened his peers and posed with guns in disturbing photos on social media.

His troubled past points out the importance of reporting those who are potential threats.

Outside Agawam Junior High School, and like other schools across the state, the American flag was flown at half staff in remembrance of those who died in Wednesday's Florida school shooting.

Once again a deadly school shooting rampage has parents concerned about the safety of their kids at school.

President Trump addressed his thoughts about the shooting on Twitter:

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

The 'see something, say something' message is being echoed again by parents like Elaine Barter of Agawam.

"They talk about that all the time in school but a lot is peer pressure some kids don't want to rat anybody out it's a hard thing at that age but to do the right thing," she said.

Agawam School Superintendent Steve Lemanski told Western Mass News he sent out messages to parents on Wednesday after the shooting.



"Part of my message was to 'see something say something'. We're going to increase what we're doing with 'see something say something," Lemanski said.

In this day and age many young people surface their issues on social media.



"It's very important because in most cases we don't know what's happening at home in their social media. We're not seeing what's happening on their phones so the only way we get information is by a student or parent coming forward," Lemanski continued.

Superintendent Lemanski said Agawam has been very active this year with active shooter training in its schools.

