Shooting under investigation in Springfield

Springfield police are on-scene investigating a shooting on Alderman and Sorrento Street.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News the shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. and shots came from inside a car which left the area.

The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Walsh.

Walsh noted a nearby home was also damaged.

Further information was not available. Stay with Western Mass News online for the latest updates on this story.

