Cleaning services in high demand as the flu epidemic continues

When entering into new environments, or into a home where someone has recently had the flu, can pose a risk.

“Everyone wants to disinfect their house because they got little ones,” said Anastasia Yanyuk, of Anna’s House Cleaning Services.

She told Western Mass News they have experienced a spike in the number of calls for their services.

“We always wear gloves. We always make sure that we watch our hands after. We sanitize everything and just take the best precautions we can,” said Yanyuk.

Flu bacteria can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours. But only some cleaning solutions are tough enough to significantly reduce the germs in your home.

“we do use antibacterial stuff,” she continued, “it’s clean afterwards and safe for the pets and kids around it.”

For those tackling a cleaning project, there are a few spots to keep in mind. The germiest spots in your home include the kitchen sink, sponges, toothbrush holders, and coffee makers.

