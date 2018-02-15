Best friend donates kidney to West Springfield man

A West Springfield man in desperate need of a kidney transplant received a life-saving Valentine’s Day gift.

Bob Holbrook has been living with type one diabetes for decades and his is kidneys were failing.

“I was on the list for 3 ½ years, and my number just didn’t come up,” said Holbrook. That is when his best friend, Gene Mason, stepped up to the plate.

“I told him yesterday, he’d do the same for me. If he could, if I needed one,” said Mason.

Mason, who lives in Florida, traveled back and forth to Baystate Medical Center in preparation of the surgery.

Holbrook simply remains grateful to his best friend.

“Oh my god, it’s awesome. And it’s even more awesome when you wake up the next day and you feel 100% better,” said Holbrook.

For more information on how you can become a living donor, visit the link here.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.