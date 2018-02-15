Holyoke Public schools offer counseling for students after Florida shooting

Holyoke Public Schools have crisis teams available for students and staff at schools throughout the district.

They want their students to feel comfortable about being able to talk about what happened in Florida.

A letter went out to families on Thursday saying counselors and crisis team members would be helping students talk about this unspeakable tragedy.

Although it happened thousands of miles away, the ripple effect is hitting close to home.



Parents across the country are once again concerned for their children's safety as many learn more about what happened in Parkland.



"We need to be more prepared, and we need to be more attentive to our students," said Holyoke resident Taja McCray.



Holyoke Public Schools sent a letter to its families which read in part:

Please know we have counselors available to support students who might be affected by yesterday's tragedy in Florida. This is a difficult moment to be a parent, educator, and advocate for our country's youth.

"I work in a behavioral school so it's something where you hear about it all the time and you hope to god it's none of your students or coworkers. You prepare for it if they do," said Holyoke resident Jason Colon.

Colon said he believes we may be getting desensitized to things like school shootings.

At his house, he said YouTube and graphic video games are not allowed.



"They're getting more used to violence. Video games, if he's playing something graphic, the kids are in their rooms, I don't allow it, no. I don't need them being violent with each other," he added.



For many parents, the thought of their child not being safe at school is hard to swallow.

To read the full letter sent out by Holyoke Public Schools, visit their Facebook page here.

