Getting colder with snow on the way this weekend

A cold front crossing southern New England this afternoon has brought a gusty northwest breeze along with falling temperatures. Winds this evening may gust to 30 mph at times and by midnight, most will have temperatures back below freezing-chilly after another day with highs around 50 degrees!

We continue to dry out tonight with clearing skies. Our northwest breeze will linger throughout the night and with temperatures falling into the upper teens and low 20s, it will feel more like lower to middle teens.

High pressure will give us some sunshine Saturday morning along with a seasonably cool day, but clouds move in by the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. This storm will move in from the southwest and will have quite a bit of precipitation with it. With temperatures around and below freezing by Saturday evening, as precip arrives, it will fall as snow. Snow continues through early Sunday morning, likely tapering off around 6 or 7am. The heaviest snow will fall during the overnight hours and rates of an inch or two an hour will be possible at times.

Snow amounts remain tricky as there are still a lot of differences between forecast models. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for central and eastern Hampden county for amounts of 4-8”, but these amounts are more likely farther south into CT, RI and southeast Mass-areas also under a Watch. The Precision weather team feels this storm will pass south of Long Island and Cape Cod and will bring a good 1-3 inches for most of western Mass. Northern Berkshire, NW Franklin may only pick up a coating to an inch. A swath of 3-5” is possible in Hampden County, but chances are low at this time.

Skies clear out quickly Sunday morning and temperatures return to the mid-40s in the afternoon-melting a lot of the snow. Temps return to the 40s Monday and an approaching warm front will bring in more clouds. Light rain showers arrive in the evening and linger into Tuesday morning, then the big warm-up begins. A potent upper level ridge building into the Southeast may bring record-breaking highs Tuesday and Wednesday with temps soaring into the 60s and even near 70 Wednesday! We will have a good deal of clouds around, but still nice! A cold front will bring a gradual cool down for the end of the week.

