Colder air moves in setting stage for a quick burst of snow this weekend

Showers are moving out and the fog is lifting but clouds linger into the afternoon with temperatures mainly in the 40s. We turn breezy with winds out of the northwest gusting to 30 mph in the valley and 40mph in the hill towns later today. Temperatures will be down into the 30's by this evening.

It will be a cold dry start to our weekend with wake-up temps in the teens to low 20s tomorrow morning. We will see sunshine to start the day, but high clouds increase ahead of approaching low pressure. Expect seasonable temps with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Low pressure will move in from the southwest tomorrow and push off the mid-Atlantic coast. As the low passes to our south and intensifies, it will bring a quick swath of snow to southern New England. Depending on the track, we could see a few to several inches of snow in about a 6-8 hour window from Saturday night to dawn Sunday. Sunshine will come out midday Sunday and temps return to the 40s-likely melting a lot of the snow. Along the Pike and post south 3-6" of snow is possible with less north and west.

We are chilly and dry Sunday night and Monday, but clouds move back in Monday afternoon and showers are possible again Monday night as yet another warm front approaches. We again start warming back up and Tuesday high temps could very well climb into the 60s. Wednesday is looking like it may be warm as well, but colder air will be lingering just to our north-so a close call. A few showers and patchy clouds will stick around during this time, then a cold front will finally move south with showers for Wednesday night, then cooler temps for Thursday.