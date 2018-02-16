Change of plea expected in deadly Belchertown crash case

A change of plea is expected in the case of a man accused in a deadly 2017 crash in Belchertown.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that an attorney for 19-year-old Ryan Fellion indicated in court Friday that he expects a change of plea at Fellion's next court hearing.

Fellion is facing charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation related to a February 2017 crash along Route 9 in Belchertown that killed 62-year-old Larry Kelley.

Carey noted that this week, Judge Michael Mulcahy ruled that Fellion has to provide his cell phone passcode to investigators so that they can complete a search warrant on his phone.

Mulcahy also reportedly denied a defense motion to suppress the seizure and search of that phone.

That next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 26 in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.