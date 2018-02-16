Officials identify victim in deadly Palmer crash

Officials have identified the person killed in a crash Thursday in Palmer.

Mass. State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that 52-year-old Mary Gibbons of Warren was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a high rate of speed when it went into the breakdown lane and hit a guardrail.

The vehicle then bounced off the guardrail, went into the side of a tractor-trailer, and rolled over. Gibbons was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle came to a rest on it's roof in the middle of both travel lanes.

The tractor-trailer then jackknifed and blocked the left lane.

Gibbons was transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

All lanes of the highway were closed for about 45 minutes before the breakdown lane opened. The two travel lanes were closed for six-and-a-half hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

