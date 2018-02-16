Crews respond to rollover crash near Longhill St. in Springfield

A busy Springfield intersection is blocked following a crash.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that one car rolled over following a crash near the intersection of Longhill Street and East Columbus Avenue.

Leger noted that no extrication was needed.

Our crew on-scene saw at least one person being transported by ambulance from the scene.

Drivers may see some delays in the area as police investigate and work to clear the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

