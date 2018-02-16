Fans continue to flock to MassMutual Center for the Thunderbirds

The Springfield Thunderbirds are hoping to sell out their sixth game tomorrow night.

Special promotions have been bringing up attendance and this weekend will be no exception.

The stands continue to fill up at the MassMutual Center.

Just past the halfway point in their second season, the Springfield Thunderbirds have already sold out more games than the first.

The Thunderbirds have had five sellout games this season, but it's the experience that keeps fans coming back for more.

"Trying to make it a fun environment. Obviously, I think that the hockey on the ice helps a lot, but we're really driven by what we're doing off the ice when it comes to the promotions and just making it an exciting place," said Thunderbirds president Nathan Costa.

Costa's local upbringing in western Massachusetts has helped the team's community connection.

"I grew up here, I'm from here, I went to school here, so it's been a really satisfying opportunity for me. Trying to be a part of the community, we really put our players out there," Costa added.

Costa told Western Mass News some of the biggest crowds this season were on Indians Throwback Night and a Hometown Heroes spotlight in honor of our first responders.

This Saturday, the 5,000 fans will receive a gift to tie into the very popular David Ortiz Night back in November.

"A cool Ortiz in a T-Birds jersey bobblehead. We brand it as T-Birds spring training, so we have Wally the Green Monster coming out. He'll be here representing the Red Sox kicking off spring training a bit," Costa explained.

For hockey and baseball fans alike.

"It's always exciting when Providence comes out there's that rivalry and we're continuing that and hopefully tomorrow will be our sixth sellout," Costa said.

For those who can't make it out this weekend more exciting events are in store - including a Stanley Cup feature, Pink in the Rink Night with Baystate Health, and even a game where you can bring your dog to benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals.

The season will close with a fan appreciation night.

"It's been a lot of work, but a lot of good work," Costa said.

For more information on how to get tickets and the team's schedule, CLICK HERE.

