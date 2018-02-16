Part of Walnut St. in Holyoke closed after bricks fall from church steeple

A portion of a Holyoke roadway is closed after bricks fell from a church steeple.

Holyoke Building Commissioner Damian Cote told Western Mass News that part of the steeple fell at a church, which located at the intersection of Appleton and Walnut Streets Friday afternoon.

The sign on the church indicates that it is Iglesia El Dios Incomparable at 377 Appleton Street.

Cote noted that the property owners have been ordered to take immediate measures.

Our crew on-scene reports that Walnut Street, in the area of the church, is closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

