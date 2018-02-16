Budgets impacted by upcoming snow storm

It might seem like winter has dragged on for some time, but it’s not over yet.



With snow heading our way this weekend, we wondered about how budgets are faring and how road crews are planning for this latest winter weather.



For some cities and towns in western Massachusetts, snow this weekend is the last thing that they need.

In Greenfield they have used up 90 percent of the budget before this upcoming weather.

Donald Ouellette, the DPW Director for Greenfield told Western Mass News all that ice chipped away at their $230,000 dollar budget.



"We overspent our salt budget by quite a bit. Our overall budget for snow right now is at 91 percent so one good storm will put us over," said Ouellette.



He noted a crew will report to the DPW on Saturday to pretreat the roads:



"That's seven times more effective then trying to do it after it just works so much better," Ouellette added.

In Springfield, despite the storms so far, their budget is on track:

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli said he is following the forecast that shows warmer temperatures ahead.

The department will decide after the snow whether they need to plow. So far this winter, there have been four snowfalls that required plows.



"But I think we have done sixteen sanding and salting events. We have spent a ton on salt in compared to years past, because it’s been needed," Cignoli explained.

