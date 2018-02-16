Boston Rd. in Springfield reopen following two-car crash

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a late afternoon crash in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that emergency crews responded to the area of Boston Road and Coleman Street just after 5 p.m. Friday for a two-car crash.

The male driver of the Toyota Venza and the male driver of the Kia Forte both had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the injuries sustained are not life threatening.

