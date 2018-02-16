Recent weather helps speed up maple syrup production

The recent weather we've experienced is prime for maple syrup production.

The North Hadley Sugar Shack is getting ready for its opening weekend of the season and its famous pancake breakfasts.



Joe Boisvert and his family say it's officially opening day of the 'sugar season' this weekend.



"We have a lot of sap here coming into the sugar house, it's going to be a crazy two days of boiling tomorrow and Sunday, Boisvert said.



The maple sugar season in western Massachusetts typically runs from about the middle of February into March, but colder nights and warmer days has been really helpful for tapping the trees for prime sap.



"We've been noticing we're starting to tap the trees a little earlier and what earlier means is usually around the middle of January. We've boiled three or four times already and made a lot of really nice maple syrup," Boisvert added.



Its a process North Hadley Sugar Shack has down to a science.



"We're able to extract or harvest some of the sap from the tree, which comes out 98 percent water. We harvest that which then we boil it down in big evaporators and during that boiling process, we're removing the extra water, leaving behind sugar which eventually becomes hotter and thicker which turns that golden color," Boisvert explained.



The final result ends up on store shelves or inside North Hadley market for your next breakfast.



"I encourage you to come out and watch it and come out and visit because it's just a short 4 to 6 week window that were able do this once a year. It's a wonderful New England tradition," said Boisvert.

The North Hadley Sugar Shack will be open Saturday morning for the first day of its pancake breakfast at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.