WNEU professor explains impact of Russian charges

More than a dozen Russian nationals have been charged with meddling in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

Western New England History Professor John Baick told Western Mass News he is not surprised with the charges but says it is still too early in this investigation to see which direction its heading.

The indictment that was brought by the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged thirteen Russians and three Russian companies with meddling to help President Donald Trump win the 2016 Presidential election.

Prosecutors said this was through social media propaganda aimed at helping Trump and harming his democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

This has created some mistrust and discontent from the public, and Baick saoid we will have to wait and see just how involved Trump was.

"This is not proof either way doesn’t exonerate him or implicate then or make him guilty. Mueller is building a case and not clear where it’s going and it can go where he doesn’t expect," said Baick.

Professor Baick said if Trump’s campaign was involved, it is grounds for impeachment.

But Mueller still needs to investigate more than just the Russian involvement in cyber crimes — with a larger look into areas such as international finance and money laundering.

Baick said it could take years before the investigation is complete.

