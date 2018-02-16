5 arrested after cocaine, cash, and 199 bags of heroin seized in Springfield

Five men were arrested in Springfield after police seized cocaine, more than $5,000, and 199 bags of heroin on Thursday.
Springfield Police reportedly recovered drugs then arrested the men inside a first floor apartment on Niagara Street around 2 p.m.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department identified the suspects as 31-year-old Kevin Ortiz, 32-year-old Rey Ortiz, 32-year-old Jose Vargas and 34-year-old Emmanuel Sandoval.
Walsh said each of the men were charged with:
Mr. Kevin Ortiz was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.
Walsh noted that Kevin Ortiz and Rey Ortiz lived at the apartment.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.