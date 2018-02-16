5 arrested after cocaine, cash, and 199 bags of heroin seized in - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

5 arrested after cocaine, cash, and 199 bags of heroin seized in Springfield

Five men were arrested in Springfield after police seized cocaine, more than $5,000, and 199 bags of heroin on Thursday.

Springfield Police reportedly recovered drugs then arrested the men inside a first floor apartment on Niagara Street around 2 p.m.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department identified the suspects as 31-year-old Kevin Ortiz, 32-year-old Rey Ortiz, 32-year-old Jose Vargas and 34-year-old Emmanuel Sandoval. 

Walsh said each of the men were charged with:

  •  Distribution of a Class "A" Substance (Heroin)
  •  Possession of a Class "A" Substance (Heroin) with intent to distribute
  •  Possession of a Class "B" Substance (Crack Cocaine) with intent to distribute
  •  Conspiracy to violate narcotics drug laws

Mr. Kevin Ortiz was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

Walsh noted that Kevin Ortiz and Rey Ortiz lived at the apartment.

