Springfield PD seek to identify wallet theft suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield PD seek to identify wallet theft suspect

Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Image Courtesy: Springfield Police
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stealing a wallet from inside a car Friday morning.

The suspect allegedly stole the wallet following a four-car accident at Bay and Jasper Street around 8:55 a.m.

Pictures provided by the Springfield Police Department show the man was wearing a baseball cap, a red sweatshirt, jeans, and yellow headphones around his neck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6355.

