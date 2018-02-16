Springfield PD seek to identify wallet theft suspect

Springfield Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stealing a wallet from inside a car Friday morning.
The suspect allegedly stole the wallet following a four-car accident at Bay and Jasper Street around 8:55 a.m.
Pictures provided by the Springfield Police Department show the man was wearing a baseball cap, a red sweatshirt, jeans, and yellow headphones around his neck.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6355.
