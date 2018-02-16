Springfield police investigate shooting on Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield Police are investigating after one man was shot in the Forest Park Heights section of the city Friday night.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said the victim was shot in the ankle in the area of 70 Fort Pleasant Avenue around 9:07 p.m.

Walsh noted the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Further information was not provided as the shooting remains under investigation.

