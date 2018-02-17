Multiple people displaced after fire breaks out at Springfield home

JUST IN

12 people have been displaced following a house fire in Springfield overnight.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday fire crews were called to a home on Laurelton Street.

When firefighters arrived they found a "basement fire."

Everyone inside when the fire broke out, was able to escape before the fire department arrived on scene.

"One man was transported to Baystate with chest pain," explained Springfield Fire Department Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi.

The fire caused such extensive damage, the cost is estimated at $100,000.

Leger said the Red Cross is assisting the 12 people who have been displaced.

No word yet what caused the fire.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad continues to investigate.

