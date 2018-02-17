Water main break on Shoemaker Lane in Feeding Hills

There was a water main break in Feeding Hills overnight that forced the closure of part of Shoemaker Lane.

Police were were notified just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The DPW has been working for hours now to fix the problem.

Water flooded parts of the road and with the cold temperatures it caused icy conditions.

No word yet if any homes were affected.

The Agawam Police Department told Western Mass News just before 7 a.m. Saturday that an officer remained on scene while the DPW continued to work on repairs.

The road has since reopened.

