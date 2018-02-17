A sunny start this morning. Snow moves in this evening

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central and eastern Hampden county with a Winter Weather Advisory for the remainder of western mass from 7 pm this evening until 7 am Sunday morning.

High pressure will give us some sunshine this morning along with a seasonably cool day, but clouds move in by the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. This storm will move in from the southwest and will have quite a bit of precipitation with it. With temperatures around and below freezing by this evening, as precip arrives, it will fall as snow. Snow continues through early Sunday morning, likely tapering off around 6 or 7am. The heaviest snow will fall during the overnight hours and rates of an inch or two an hour will be possible at times.

By the time the snow comes to an end we could see about 3-5" for much of Hampshire and Hampden counties. The higher amounts are most likely in eastern parts of Hampden county. As you head into northern and western Hampden counties as well as Hampshire counties the amounts should run a bit lower. For much of Franklin and Berkshire counties they should pick up about 2-4"

Skies clear out quickly Sunday morning and temperatures return to the mid-40s in the afternoon-melting a lot of the snow. Temps return to the 40s Monday and an approaching warm front will bring in more clouds. Light rain showers arrive in the evening and linger into Tuesday morning, then the big warm-up begins. A potent upper level ridge building into the Southeast may bring record-breaking highs Tuesday and Wednesday with temps soaring into the 60s and even near 70 Wednesday! We will have a good deal of clouds around, but still nice! A cold front will bring a gradual cool down for the end of the week.

