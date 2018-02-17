Crews battle early morning truck fire in Springfield

Fire crews in Springfield rushed to a Forest Park home early Saturday morning as a pickup truck caught fire.

This all happened at around 4 a.m. on Stratford Terrace at number 51.

When our Western Mass News crew arrived the fire had been put out, but there was clearly damage to the 2016 Chevy Silverado.

Crews are investigating what sparked the fire.

Springfield Fire Department Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, told Western Mass News, "The Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating."

