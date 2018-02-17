Springfield police notified after student makes "joke" threat against Sci-Tech

A student at the Springfield High School of Science & Technology was making a "joke" school officials say, when he allegedly posted a threat against the school on social media that involved "weaponry."

It was Friday morning when school administrators became aware of the post.

"There was a student at the High School of Science and Technology who did make a threat against the school on social media. It did involve weaponry," Springfield Public Schools representative, Azell Murphy Cavaan told Western Mass News.

She also told us that school administrators got in touch with police right away and that they also got in touch with the student right away.

"We quickly determined that the student thought that that post was an idea for a joke. Student was playing a prank. He thought it was a good idea for a joke," Cavaan explained to Western Mass News.

But the alleged "joke" threat was taken very seriously and the Springfield Police Department was notified.

"A lapse in judgement can lead to very serious consequences, and students should be aware that it is not okay to make a threat of any kind. These things are taken extremely serious especially in this day and age," Cavaan emphasized to Western Mass News.

While she could not confirm if any charges or citations were filed against the student, she did tell us that police "dealt" with the student. This is a male student who is a minor.

The Springfield Police Department has not released any information about the incident other than to report that there is at least one officer stationed at the school every day.

The school fully cooperated with police and followed the "code of conduct" for the student involved, we're told.

Parents were notified about what happened via a phone call as well.

"The call to parents was made to make them aware that this happened, that police were contacted right away, and that any threat is taken very seriously," noted Cavaan.

Further details on the incident and the post itself were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.