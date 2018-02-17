Chicopee man hospitalized following NH crash

Two people have been hospitalized following a crash in Wakefield, NH.

The Wakefield Police Department, Wakefield Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police were called to a two vehicle crash on Route 16 around 6:39 AM.

Officers arrived to find that a sedan traveling south on Route 16 crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck traveling north head on.

The operators of both cars were taken to the hospital. Danny Babbidge, 45, of Chicopee MA was taken to Frisbie Hospital in Rochester, NH by ambulance. Ryan Elliott-Debow, 26, of Wakefield, NH was air lifted to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.