Springfield Thunderbirds to host AHL All-Star Classic in 2019

American Hockey League’s annual showcase is returning to Springfield for first time in 60 years.

AHL President and CEO, David Andrews, announced the Springfield Thunderbirds and MGM Springfield have been chosen to hosts the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic next January.

“Springfield has owned a hallowed place on the AHL landscape dating back to the league’s formation, and has been home to countless Hall of Famers and hockey legends over the last 82 years,” Andrews said.

Springfield last hosted the AHL All-Star Classic in 1959, when the Springfield Indians faced a team of AHL all-stars at the Eastern States Coliseum.

“As an organization, we have prided ourselves on striving for excellence in everything we do, and to be able to host our league’s signature event here in Springfield is an exemplification of the time and effort our entire team has put into this franchise,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “It’s truly an incredible honor.”

The 2019 AHL All-Star Classic will include the All-Star Skills Competition, AHL Hall of Fame Induction and the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge.

The event features many of the top young stars in professional hockey. Since 1995, over 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants went on to play in the NHL including Patrice Bergeron, Ryan Callahan and Zdeno Chara.

“We’re bringing The Show back to Springfield, and we’re just getting started,” said Michael Mathis, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM Springfield. “We look forward to welcoming the sport’s most prolific and inspiring superstars to downtown Springfield in 2019.”

Click here to reserve your AHL All-Star Classic tickets now.