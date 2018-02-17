Holyoke police investigate after pedestrian struck in hit and run incident

Holyoke Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an SUV involved in a hit and run incident that occurred Saturday night on the corner of Lyman and Walnut Street.

The Holyoke Police Department told Western Mass News that the vehicle hit a pedestrian around 9:15pm.

The SUV was traveling westbound on Lyman Street when it struck the woman in the road.

"She was in the process of getting to her car to move it for the parking ban, she saw the car and thought she had time, and started walking across the street and that's when she got hit," explained Lt. Cournoyer Sunday morning.

The driver of the SUV slowed after hitting the victim but did not stop, police say.

The woman who was hit was transported by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police also telling Western Mass News that she hit into the front bumper of the SUV.

Initially on Saturday night, police described the suspected vehicle as a gold car with tinted windows. They told us that the license plate was reported to begin with ‘6EJ’.

The identity of the pedestrian was not released, but police did tell us she is from Holyoke.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900 or text SOLVE to 274-6370 with your message.

