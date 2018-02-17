Holyoke police investigate hit and run incidents

Holyoke Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run incident that occurred tonight on the corner of Lyman and Walnut Street.

The Holyoke Police Department told Western Mass News that the vehicle hit a pedestrian around 9:15pm.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Lyman Street when it struck a pedestrian in the road. The driver slowed after hitting the victim but did not stop.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center.

Police described the suspected vehicle as a gold car with tinted windows. The license plate is reported to begin with ‘6EJ’.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900 or text SOLVE to 274-6370 with your message.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

