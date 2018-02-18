Snow has come to an end. Sunshine and above normal temperatures to close the weekend

The storm system that brought several inches of snow overnight is moving out and now the melting can begin. Skies will become mostly sunny today though there will be a bit of a breeze through midday. Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower 40s. As we head into tonight skies will remain clear and with light winds overnight lows will drop back into the upper teens and lower 20s. There will be a refreeze of any standing water on untreated surfaces

We start out with sunshine tomorrow morning but clouds will increase as a warm front approaches the region. That will bring the chance for some afternoon and evening showers but highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s. The chance for showers could linger into early Tuesday but that's also when a real warm up begins.

A potent upper level ridge building into the Southeast may bring record-breaking highs Tuesday and Wednesday with temps soaring into the 60s and even near 70 Wednesday! We will have a good deal of clouds around, but still nice! A cold front will bring a gradual cool down for the end of the week.

